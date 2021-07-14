2 arrested, 2 still sought in NJ hotel party quadruple shooting: officials

LINDEN, N.J. — Two men were arrested and charged for their involvement in a non-fatal New Jersey shooting Wednesday, while two more remain of interest.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning. Police responded to the Delta Suites hotel in the Iselin section of Woodbridge following a report of a shooting.

They then found four men at a nearby hospital, all in their 20s, seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

An investigation by police in Woodbridge and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office determined that four men — Antoine Morgan, 25; Gasim Kromah, 26; Khalil Burns, 27; and Isaiah Gregory, 222 — all attended a party at the hotel room where the shooting happened.

Morgan and Gregory have been arrested and are presently in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering, obstruction and evidence tampering. Kromah and Burns have been charged but have not been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are expected. Officials said that Kromah and Burns should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach them and should immediately call the police.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information isasked to call Detective Ratajczak at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Tighe at (732) 745- 4335.