2 arrested, 2 still sought in NJ hotel party quadruple shooting: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINDEN, N.J. — Two men were arrested and charged for their involvement in a non-fatal New Jersey shooting Wednesday, while two more remain of interest.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning. Police responded to the Delta Suites hotel in the Iselin section of Woodbridge following a report of a shooting.

They then found four men at a nearby hospital, all in their 20s, seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

An investigation by police in Woodbridge and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office determined that four men — Antoine Morgan, 25; Gasim Kromah, 26; Khalil Burns, 27; and Isaiah Gregory, 222 — all attended a party at the hotel room where the shooting happened.

Morgan and Gregory have been arrested and are presently in custody pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, hindering, obstruction and evidence tampering. Kromah and Burns have been charged but have not been arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are expected. Officials said that Kromah and Burns should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should not approach them and should immediately call the police.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information isasked to call Detective Ratajczak at (732) 634-7700 or Detective Tighe at (732) 745- 4335.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Latest on NJ infrastructure funding

Family mourns loss of slain daughter

New Jersey woman found dead in Tennessee; man charged with abducting her 2-year-old

Newark unveils vision for community museum, marking anniversary of riots

Delta now dominant COVID variant in New Jersey

Vito's Deli in Hoboken: Ben takes us to his all-time favorite sandwich shop

More New Jersey

Crime

Man carjacked, shot by group on dirt bikes in the Bronx: police

Community, police commissioner express outrage over shootings

BX teen gun violence: 17-year-old latest teen shot in the borough

Bloody weekend in NYC: At least 19 shot, including teens

Deadly Bronx shooting: 16-year-old boy shot, and killed in livery cab

Livery cab passenger fatally shot by men on scooters in the Bronx

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter