NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A fire broke out in a Newark home Saturday morning, sending two adults, a child and a firefighter to the hospital, according to officials.

The fire started around 11 a.m. when firefighters were called to a house on Valley Street in Newark. Officials told PIX11 News that there were three victims; two adults and a child with burns and suffering from breathing in smoke. CPR was given to the three victims, who were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital after suffering an injury to their back. The fire lasted around an hour, and the investigation is still ongoing into what caused the fire.