17-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in Newark shooting

NEWARK, NJ — Gunfire erupted in Newark on Saturday night, killing one teen and leaving three others injured, officials said.

Men in a vehicle opened fire on the 900 block of Bergen Street around 9 p.m., police said.

Djiba Kaba, 17, was killed in the shooting, officials said.Two teenage girls and another teenage boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.