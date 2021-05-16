16-year-old killed in Newark shooting: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A Newark teen was killed in a fatal shooting Sunday, according to officials.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Jarrod Lawson, 16, was fatally shot on the 500 block of 15th Avenue — which extends from about S. 10th Street to S. 17th Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As of Sunday evening, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

