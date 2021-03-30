16-year-old boy fatally shot in Jersey City: police

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Officials in Jersey City early Tuesday said they were investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed late Monday night.

The 16-year-old boy was fatally shot just after 10:30 p.m. inside the vestibule of a building on Bergen Avenue, near Dwight Street, in the West Bergen area of the city, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen’s identity was not immediately released.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit & the JCPD are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last night just after 10:30 pm in which a 16-year-old boy was shot inside the vestibule of a building on Bergen Ave near Dwight St in Jersey City. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) March 30, 2021

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and officials did not release any information about potentials suspects.

Officials said police were still investigating Tuesday morning and that they would release more information later in the day.