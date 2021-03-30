16-year-old boy fatally shot in Jersey City: police

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a scene

File photo of police tape at a scene.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Officials in Jersey City early Tuesday said they were investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed late Monday night.

The 16-year-old boy was fatally shot just after 10:30 p.m. inside the vestibule of a building on Bergen Avenue, near Dwight Street, in the West Bergen area of the city, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teen’s identity was not immediately released.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and officials did not release any information about potentials suspects.

Officials said police were still investigating Tuesday morning and that they would release more information later in the day.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fast-moving storm leaves trail of destruction in NJ, NY

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands in NJ

Newark mass vaccine site opens as eligibility expands Monday in NJ

Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey

Hundreds rally in NYC against anti-Asian hate crimes; NJ Rep. Kim details son facing bullying

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Dream home or dream wedding: Hosts of 'Marriage or Mortgage' talks new Netflix show

I Wanna Know: Chef Tom Colicchio explains why garlic makes our breath smell

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

@PIX11News on Twitter