15-year-old killed in NJ hit-and-run: officials

New Jersey

Crime scene do not cross tape.

(File/Getty)

SAYREVILLE, NJ — Authorities in New Jersey launched an investigation Sunday after a teenager was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police in Sayreville responded around 3:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of Route 35 North, near South Pine Avenue, after a report of a hit-and-run crash, officials said.

Responding officers arrived to find a 15-year-old pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police are seeking a Honda Accord believed to be involved in the deadly crash, according to officials.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tom Calise of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4328.

