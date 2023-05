MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager is dead after drowning in Sandy Hook on Sunday, according to officials.

The National Park Service told PIX11 News that six people were rescued from Beach B. One individual refused medical attention, while the others were taken to local hospitals. A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Beach B did not have any lifeguards on duty at the time, according to the National Park Service.