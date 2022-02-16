15-year-old Jersey City boy shot and killed: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City authorities are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez said police responded around 8:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Myrtle Avenue, between Ocean Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, in the West Bergen area of the city. Responding officers discovered the 15-year-old victim on the street with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, the prosecutor’s office said. Officials identified the victim as Devin Bryant of Jersey City.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning, officials said. It was unknown what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at: hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide- tip/. All information will be kept confidential.