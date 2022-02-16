15-year-old Jersey City boy shot and killed: officials

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City authorities are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed on Saturday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutor Esther Suarez said police responded around 8:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Myrtle Avenue, between Ocean Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, in the West Bergen area of the city. Responding officers discovered the 15-year-old victim on the street with a gunshot wound to the torso.

EMS rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, the prosecutor’s office said. Officials identified the victim as Devin Bryant of Jersey City.

No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning, officials said. It was unknown what led to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at: hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide- tip/. All information will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Controversy erupts after fight at NJ mall

Historians fight to preserve Black history

Fast-moving fire damages homes in Jersey City

Residents rally against plan to build new power plant in Newark

NJ-based architect chosen to design Harriet Tubman monument in Newark

Bill aims to create Black history heritage trail in NJ

More New Jersey

Crime

Chinatown leader talks deadly stabbing, community call for safety

Chinatown slaying suspect faces life without parole in stabbing death

Asian American community speaks out after Chinatown stabbing death

Shoplifters make off with steaks, more in spike around NYC

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter