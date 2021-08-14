14-year-old killed in NJ, among 2 fatally shot on porch: police

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A 14-year-old boy was among two people killed in a North Plainfield shooting Friday night, Somerset County officials said Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place in North Plainfield at about 8:05 p.m., officials said.

When police arrived, three people had been shot. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene; a 31 year-old man was taken to a local hospital via medevac where he was pronounced dead; a third victim, 28, was taken via medevac to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition Saturday.

Officials said the three people were sitting outside on a porch when there was a confrontation and they were shot. No further details about the cause of the incident were revealed Saturday.

The names of the victims have not yet been released and an investigation is ongoing.