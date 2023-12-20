NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Newark on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 13-year-old was shot in the 100 block of Leslie Street around 10:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The teen was taken to a hospital.

The nearby Bragaw Avenue School was briefly put in lockdown after the shooting, authorities said.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t available.

