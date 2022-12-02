A fire at a residential building in West New York, New Jersey, on Dec. 1, 2022 (AIR11)

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (PIX11) – Thirteen firefighters in New Jersey were injured battling a massive blaze that displaced dozens of families Thursday evening, officials said.

The four-alarm fire happened at a residential building on Madison Street in West New York around 5 p.m., according to North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement of the building. It was caused by gas, which made it difficult to extinguish, officials said.

It took until Friday morning before the fire was finally under control. Firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to other buildings. The first floor of the residential building collapsed in the blaze.

Eight of the 13 firefighters injured received treatment at a hospital. All have since been released.

Fortunately, no residents of the building were injured in the fire, officials said. However, more than 40 families were displaced from their homes, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

The Red Cross will be providing emergency financial assistance to the families impacted by the fire.