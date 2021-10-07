11-year-old boy reported missing in Newark

New Jersey

Jahzir Whitmire (Newark Police)

NEWARK, NJ — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing in Newark, New Jersey, officials said.

Jahzir Whitmire was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. near Mercer Street and Broome Street.

He was last seen wearing his school uniform consisting of a blue shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Whitmire also had on a black face mask.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jahzir Whitmire to call the Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).  All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.   

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. 

