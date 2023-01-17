NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.

Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.

The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70, with the Mega Ball drawn from a separate field of one to 25. Mega Millions is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The 11 tickets were bought at:

Union County: Alika Retail, 101 North Park Ave., Linden (the $20,000 ticket);

Bergen County: M & M Discount Wine & Liquors, 429 Market St., Elmwood Park;

Bergen County: Shoprite Liquor, 220 W. Passaic St., Rochelle Park;

Camden County: 7-Eleven #10918, 200 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr;

Gloucester County: USA Gas, 945 Red Bank Ave., West Deptford;

Middlesex County: Liquor City South, 1345 Route 1 South, North Brunswick;

Middlesex County: Jersey Food Market LLC, Route 516 Circle Manor, Old Bridge;

Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11050, 647 Branch Ave., Little Silver;

Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;

Somerset County: Quick Stop Food Stores, 378 South Branch Rd., Hillsborough; and,

Union County: Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union.

