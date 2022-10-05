A teenager was shot and killed after school in East Orange, New Jersey, on Oct. 3, 2022. (PIX11)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal Monday shooting of a 16-year-old boy who had just left his East Orange high school.

Letrell Duncan, described by a fellow student as a rising star in high school and AAU basketball, was shot multiple times near Lincoln Street and Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, shortly after leaving East Orange Campus High School, officials have said.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of Wednesday afternoon. Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the five-figure reward through the Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program in a public appeal for tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force Tips Line at 1-877-847-7432, 1-877-TIPS-4EC, or the East Orange Police Department Tips Hotline at 973-266-5041. Calls will be kept confidential.