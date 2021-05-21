$10K reward announced in murder of grandmother celebrating her birthday in Newark

Officials said they’re searching for two men in connection with a Newark murder.

NEWARK — Essex County officials said Thursday they’re offering a $10,000 reward to help identify persons of interest in the murder of a grandmother celebrating her birthday in Newark.

The reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Debra Derrick on March 11.

Officials said Derrick, 63, was outside of her Newark home with her family at around 8 p.m. to release balloons celebrating her birthday — and the birthday of her late twin sister.

Gunfire rang out on the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue, where Derrick lived, and she was shot. She later died from her injuries.

Officials released several photographs of two men earlier this month; they were described Thursday as persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

