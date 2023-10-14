LODI, N.J. (PIX11) – A 100-year-old woman died after she suffered injuries in an apartment fire in New Jersey on Friday, authorities said.

The fire happened in Lodi at an apartment on Rennie Place around 8 a.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

First responders found 100-year-old Judy Reifel unconscious and in critical condition in the apartment. Reifel was hospitalized and ultimately died from injuries she suffered in the fire, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire was accidentally set, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Additional information about the cause of the fire wasn’t released.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lodi Police Department conducted the investigation.

