PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Great Falls isn’t just a national park within the City of Paterson, it’s an entire neighborhood.

Erica Plaza has lived in it her whole life. “I live in the same apartment that my mom and my dad raised me and I’m very proud to live there,” said Plaza.

Now, there’s a 10-year neighborhood plan in the works to make Great Falls rise to new heights.

“I see development, I see people that want to grow, and that’s what we’re doing,” said Plaza.

The natural beauty of Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park draws 250,000 people every year, but the surrounding neighborhood has had its fair share of struggles to overcome, which it has in recent years. But this plan works on building on that momentum.

“It’s safer than what it was before, believe me,” said Plaza. “I used to see things through my window years ago that were horrible, and the cops had to come. Now, you don’t see that.”

Bringing more quality affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization and elevating arts and culture are some of what’s in store. The Paterson-based New Jersey Community Development Corporation presented its 10-year plan for Great Falls, which included input from more than 600 residents and business owners.

“Really make it full service of a wide range of services to our young people and to their families,” said David Gelman of NJCDC.

The plan, which you can learn more about at the New Jersey Community Development Corporation website, is on track to culminate by the end of 2032.