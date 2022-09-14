An ambulance at the scene of an exposure to faulty self-defense spray in Jersey City, N.J. on Sept. 13, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a strange odor, officials said.

The building was evacuated, and the odor was traced back to a faulty container of self-defense spray, authorities said.

Six civilians and four firefighters were transported to an area hospital for symptoms including eye irritation and respiratory issues, officials said.