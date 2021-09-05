1 teen dead, 2 taken to hospital after NJ beach rescue

HIGHLANDS, N.J. —A 17-year-old boy died after he and two teenage companions were pulled from the ocean while swimming at a New Jersey beach, authorities said.

National Parks Service officials said two 17-year-old males and a 17-year-old female got into trouble while swimming at Beach B at Sandy Hook National Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon.

Parks service representative Daphne Yun said they were rescued by lifeguards, rangers and emergency medical technicians at the Sandy Hook unit of Gateway National Recreation Area.

Yun said one male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other teenagers were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, where a condition report wasn’t immediately available.