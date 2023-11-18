NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — One person was killed in a fire early Saturday morning, according to New Jersey officials.

The fire broke out at a home located at 320 River Road around 6:00 a.m., according to Bogota police. First responders found an unconscious man victim inside the home, who was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Another victim escaped the fire before police and fire personnel arrived to the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported and the investigation remains ongoing.

