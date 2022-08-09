WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) — At least one person was killed and five others were seriously injured when a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The bus overturned in Woodbridge Township on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp around 6:50 p.m., according to the New Jersey State Police.

A Coach USA spokesperson told PIX11 News there were 19 passengers and the driver on the Megabus, which was heading southbound from New York to Philadelphia.

There is one confirmed fatality in the crash. Five people were seriously injured, including the driver, according to Coach USA.

The outer roadway and service area ramp were closed for the investigation.