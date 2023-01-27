NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Newark Thursday evening, officials said.

Al-Supreme Davis, 30, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Three other victims were injured in the shooting and survived.

Additional information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t released. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.