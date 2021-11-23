A fire broke out at a home in Cranford, NJ Nov. 23, 2021 (AIR11)

CRANFORD, N.J. — At least one person died when a fire broke out at a home in New Jersey Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire with entrapment in the vicinity of Beech and Tulip streets in the Cranford neighborhood just after 7 a.m.

Responders who arrived at the scene were met with heavy fire conditions, and a rescue attempt of two occupants took place, according to Cranford Fire Lt. Matthew Lubin.

One person was confirmed dead, according to Lubin.

Their identity was not immediately disclosed.

The condition of the second occupant was not disclosed.

The scene remains active, and investigation into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing.