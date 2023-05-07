NEWARK, NJ – MAY 13: People walk by a police car in downtown on May 13, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — One person is dead, and three are injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in Newark, N.J., according to officials.

Police responded to a call of gunshots around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of Orange Street in Newark. The Essex County Prosecutors said when police arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. Julius K. Ferguson, 38, of Newark, was pronounced dead on the scene. The three other victims were taken to the hospital and treated for nonfatal injuries.

Officials said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.