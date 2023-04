NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — One person is dead, and three people are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening in Newark, officials said.

The shooting happened around Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street. Essex County Prosecutors confirmed to PIX11 News that they are searching for the shooter.

The names and ages of the victims are unknown at this time, and officials are still trying to find a motive.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.