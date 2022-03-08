NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A shooting in Newark left a man dead and two others injured on Monday, authorities said.

Thirty-year-old Frankie Fields, of Newark, was one of three males shot in the 300 block of 10th Street, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Fields was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:54 p.m. Monday. The other two victims, whose identities haven’t been released, are in stable condition, authorities said.

So far, police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting. Police did not release any other information on the events surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.