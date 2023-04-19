TOMS RIVER, N.J. – After working around the clock to put out fires much of last week. Firefighters in New Jersey are looking for a break, but the weather has other plans.

Much of New Jersey is under a red flag warning, which is when strong winds, high temperatures, and low humidity with little chance of rain is expected. All these things are the perfect ingredients needed to produce another fire.

“I’m sure everyone in the fire department is waiting for some rain,” said Matt Janora, Toms River Chief Fire Inspector. “These conditions are perfect for large fires and it is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has banned all uncontained fires in wooded areas as of Wednesday as a precaution.

Firefighters at all levels are asking for cooperation from local citizens. Outside fires like burn pits, BBQs, cigarettes, and burning trash can trigger another fire.

“Our recommendation is to not light anything that can cause embers which can start spot fires,” Janora added.

The New Jersey Fire Department is recommending to check all fires are extinguished completely.