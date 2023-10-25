NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – Drivers on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will soon be hit with their fourth toll increase since 2020.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority approved a more than $2.6 billion budget Tuesday. It raises tolls by 3% starting Jan. 1, 2024.

The authority bases toll increases on the money needed to fund the budget.

The budget was unanimously approved and added 44 new jobs.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.