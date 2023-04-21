PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11)– There’s something different about this Eid al-Fitr in Paterson, the holiday which marks the end of the holy days of Ramadan.

“Today is a wonderful day to celebrate a month of fasting. It requires discipline to fast from sunrise to sunset,” said Farhanna Sayegh, wife of Mayor Andre Sayegh and co-organizer of the Eid block party, which took over Michigan Avenue.

“Whether you’re Muslim or non-Muslim, people who live in this community, people who may live on the outskirts of Paterson, just to come together and celebrate, the same way we celebrate Christmas and the same way we celebrate Passover or any other holiday.”

Eid al-Fitr comes on the heels of a dark moment in the city, as an imam was stabbed during the middle of a prayer service on April 9th at nearby Omar Mosque.

Officials say the imam is recovering well, and the community looks to close Ramadan on a high note. “I visited six Mosques today just to give them reassurance that today’s a day of peace,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh. “That’s all we want going forward.”

“Our community’s been here for so many years and incidents like this will not affect us from celebrating our holiday,” said Deputy Mayor Raed Odeh.

In spite of those many emotions many view this block party as a day to take a step back, exhale and be grateful for friends and family.”I love this time of year because I get to see so many people I haven’t seen,” said Farhanna Sayegh. “It’s a time to get together, it’s a time to be one big happy family.”