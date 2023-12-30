NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — This is not the first protest to demand a permanent ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, and protestors vow it will not be the last.

They say innocent Palestinians are paying the heftiest price in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“We tell our kids not to be bullies. We have programs to teach our children anti-harassment, intimidation, and bullying, and that is all they have been witnesses to their entire lives. So, I am just here to be an example for my kids,” said one woman at the protest.



The rally and march went through the streets of downtown Newark and culminated at the federal building. There, the group called on the Biden Administration to stop diplomatic, financial, and military assistance for Israel, which they say is to blame for a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 21,000 Palestinian citizens have been killed, more than half of them women and children. People in the territory are struggling to get food, water, medicine, and other basic necessities.

“Every source of humanitarian aid, for any people that have been under siege like the Palestinian people are, is what should be happening in that space and time right now,” said rally organizer Zayid Muhammed.

The Israeli airstrikes and ground offensive were set off by Hamas’ hostage siege and surprise deadly attack in Oct. The protestors say all the hostages should be released by Hamas but also call on Israel to respect the human rights of Palestinians.

“This struggle is similar to our struggles against the Vietnam War, against apartheid in South Africa. This is our apartheid struggle today because their struggle is our struggle,” said Akili Buchanan.

“It is not just about what is going on in the New York, New Jersey, Tri-state area. There are people that have it worse around the world. So, as we lend our support to them, we hope that will help bring peace. And people will lend us that same support at the same time,” added Malik D.

As lives hang in the balance, he is hoping a peaceful resolution will happen sooner rather than later.