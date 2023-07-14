WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey State Police are on the hunt for those behind a string of organized burglaries at a New Jersey Turnpike Service Area.

“It doesn’t look like it’s a random act,” said State Police Detective Michael Silvestre. “It seems as if there are multiple suspects. They’re arriving within the service areas, taking their time there. We’ve seen people on foot with headphones in, two-way radios, talking to one another.”

Police say the burglaries have happened in recent weeks at multiple service areas, including Vince Lombardi in Ridgefield, Thomas Edison in Woodbridge Township, and Molly Pitcher in Cranbury.

“Essentially pulling door handles and gaining access to vehicles that are unlocked and then burglarizing those vehicles and moving on,” said Silvestre.

State Police shared a surveillance image of an unidentified man, who was seen last month at the Thomas Edison service area prior to him allegedly burglarizing a car. They also shared a photo of a red Nissan Rogue.

“The red vehicle wasn’t used where that male suspect was, but we believe they’re all linked as the same tactics were used, we’re seeing the same things with the vehicle burglaries,” said Silvestre.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the police. In the meantime, detectives want you to make sure you don’t become the next victim.

“One, definitely locking your doors would help,” said Silvestre. “There hasn’t been any vehicles that have been, windows broken to gain access, so they’re just pulling door handles to see which cars are unlocked. Locking your door, any valuables that don’t need to be within the vehicle, definitely don’t leave in there. Make sure your key fobs are in your pocket rather than left within the vehicle.”