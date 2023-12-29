SHORT HILLS, N.J. (PIX11) — At just 10 years old, Missy Rodriguez was on death’s doorstep.

“I needed a transplant within hours,” said Rodriguez. “Doctors really don’t know what happened because when the surgery happened there was no liver left for them to examine and do any research on.”

It was a medical mystery that was never solved. All Rodriguez knew was that she survived.

“Pretty much less than one percent chance I was making it,” said Rodriguez.

As she grew up, becoming an accomplished athlete, she kept quiet about her medical history.

“Really the transplant was something I didn’t think about much whatsoever,” she said, “sort of like the way that when you wake up in the morning you don’t think about brushing your teeth, it’s automatic.”

Then came another emergency this time, just before turning 40, surgery on her gall bladder and complications that kept her in the ICU for more than two weeks. It was a time that changed her outlook about her silence and she began writing her next chapter at her 40th birthday party.

“I announced the idea of my foundation, Missy’s Miracle.”

Missy’s Miracle is a foundation that directly supports scholarships to high school students whose lives have been impacted by organ donation.

On New Year’s Day, Missy will take her story to the national stage, being selected to be on the OneLegacy Donate Life Float in the Rose Parade in California.

“I will be on the float with other donor families and recipient families,” said Rodriguez.

Married with three kids and a great career, Rodriguez has made the most of her miracle. With 100,000 people across the U.S. waiting for a life-saving transplant, she hopes her story will inspire others to sign up to be organ donors.

“It saves lives,” said Rodriguez. “I hope every day I’m honoring my donor by living the life that I live.”

To learn more about NJ Sharing Network, or to sign up as an organ donor, click here.