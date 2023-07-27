NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – There are no days off for Papie Roberts, a guard for Drew University basketball. Almost daily workouts at Newark’s Branch Brook Park are part of his repertoire.

“It’s been there since I was young,” said Roberts. “Since I was young, I’ve been getting up 5 o’clock in the morning, putting up shots before I went to school, working out, training before I went to school to be the player I am now.”

But in heat that’s this grueling, his dad, who also coaches a basketball camp, is constantly in his ear about being hydrated.

“Being hydrated, being focused, being mindful of all them little things,” said Roberts.

Newark has declared a Code Red through Saturday and is offering cooling centers at several recreation areas, senior centers, and pools. A complete list of the city’s cooling centers can be found here.

Across Essex County are more options for those looking to escape the heat; the Richard Codey Arena in West Orange has opened up as a cooling space. It will be open through Saturday each day starting at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, in Paterson, the city’s two pools, including the Lou Costello Pool in its Great Falls neighborhood, are open to the public, among other choices.

“We’re opening up both of our libraries that will serve as cooling centers,” said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. “There will also be activities within those cooling centers particularly for children. We’re going to have movies, and it’s a library, so we welcome anyone to come in, read a book, read a couple books.”

The main and south branches of the library will be open to anyone who wants in every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Saturday, but Sayegh said they may consider extending those hours.

“We are going to make sure we do everything we can to keep people cool,” said Sayegh.