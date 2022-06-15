PARAMUS, N.J. (PIX11) — Officials in Bergen County are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the family of a US Air Force veteran whose remains have just recently been identified after he was fatally struck by a motorist more than 40 years ago.

Eugene Mack Jr. was hit and killed by a vehicle along Route 17 in Hackensack on Feb. 22, 1978, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor and local medical examiner. But officials were unable to identify Mack at the time of his autopsy, and his case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Only recently did the FBI positively identify Mack through fingerprint analysis. Born in New York City, he served in the Air Force and would have been 42 years old at the time of his death. He was 5-foot-10, weighed about 172 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes.

Now, officials are attempting to get in touch with Mack’s kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chief Investigator Christian Torres of the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office at (201) 634-2940.