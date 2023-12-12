WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — This is part of the holiday magic that we savor as kids and chase as adults.

Holiday model train shows are becoming few and far between. But as long as Mike Gelesky is the conductor, the Barron Arts Center in Woodbridge will continue this beautiful Christmas tradition.

“It gives me a break from reality, basically,” said Gelesky. “Everybody who walks in through the door, everything is left outside the door. What politics they belong to, what religion, what race, everything is left outside the door and when everybody comes in here, everybody is the same, and that’s really what it’s all about.”

For 33 years, he’s been the mastermind behind the Barron Art Center’s Holiday Model Train Show, a free event that draws the young and young at heart.

Like any artist, Gelesky started small and expanded his world, which has nods to the Jersey Shore, New Jersey Transit, and State Police. It’s not just his hobby, it’s his gift to the world.

“I think everyone that comes here will be thoroughly amazed,” said arts center director Cynthia Knight.

To visit on the weekends or the week of Christmas, the Arts Center asks you to call ahead and reserve a time. Otherwise, you’re free to walk in. For more information, click here.

“When I’m dead and gone, I’m hoping I left some memories in kids and children that they remember this when it’s no longer around,” said Gelesky.