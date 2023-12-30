NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A Montville, N.J. dog owner is offering a cash reward to find his puppy who requires special veterinary care.

Nick Sgourakis, 42, is desperate to find his German Shepherd hound mix Fraggle who suffers from an auto-inflammatory disease that affects fast-growing puppies who sometimes require medication.

“I only had Fraggle for four days,” Sgourakis a contractor told PIX11 News in a phone interview. “He has been missing for a month already, and I just want my dog back. He suffers from a bone disease that causes pain for days and I just want to take care of him and give him a good life.”

Sgourakis took his pup for a walk on Dec. 8, Fraggle saw something that caught his attention, tugged on his leash, and went running, according to Sgourakis.

The owner chased after his dog, but soon went back home to jump inside his car to find his pup.

He looked all night but was unable to find Fraggle.

A few neighbors saw the pup around the neighborhood, and some claimed to have seen Fraggle crossing Route 46, a fast-moving intersection that runs through New Jersey.

Sgourakis was also told that Fraggle may have been picked up by two people in two dark-colored cars, the concerned owner stated.

After starting a Facebook page and posting flyers everywhere. Sgourakis decided to offer a cash reward for the return of his pup, no questions asked.

“I just really want to drive home that I will offer anything to get my dog back. Ever since I saw him online and met with him to adopt him, I knew I wanted to adopt, even after I was told he needed special attention for his condition I knew I wanted to take care of him and give him a loving home.”

Sgourakis at this time is offering a $2,000 reward to get Fraggle’s back.

The pup is microchipped and has been reported missing.

Fraggle will need special veterinary care if he is experiencing flare-ups that can cause pain and make the pup lethargic.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.