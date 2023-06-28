A New Jersey man got a beautiful surprise on Sunday when he went out to his deck and saw a huge peacock in his yard.

PASSIAC, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man got a beautiful surprise on Sunday when he went out to his deck and saw a huge peacock in his yard.

“It was bigger than my Labrador and my dog weighs about 70-80 pounds,” Joe Salomone told PIX11 News on Wednesday. “I kind of left the bird alone but my dog was kind of curious and was interested, so I kept a close eye on them to make sure nothing went down.”

Salomone has no idea how the bird got onto his property but he said the peacock stayed in his yard for quite some time.

“He just acted like he owned the place. He was just walking around and at one point jumped onto my fence and spread its wings; all I could do was admire the bird,” he added.

Salomone said ultimately the bird went into a neighbor’s yard. An Amazon delivery driver also spotted the stunning bird, he said.

There was a buzz among the neighbors, Salomone said, but the peacock has mysteriously disappeared. No one has seen it since.

Salomone hopes that the bird is OK he hopes the peacock goes back to its owners or to an area where the bird can be safe.

Salomone said he named the bird Calypso because it’s a gender neutral name and he was unsure if it was a male or female peacock.