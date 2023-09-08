NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – A state lawmaker in New Jersey wants to make it a crime if children are able access to their parents’ marijuana.

The cannabis regulatory commission already has regulations for packaging, but Assemblywoman Aura Dunn wants criminal penalties put in place against parents.

She argued that the number of poison control calls for children ingesting cannabis products nearly doubled between 2019 and 2022.

