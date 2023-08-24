TOMS RIVER, N.J. (PIX11) – James Barone’s daughter, Mia, is blind.

On Thursday, for the first time, she played sports with kids who are also blind.

“It’s just incredible to see her out there along with the rest of these kids,” said an emotional Barone.

Camp Abilities, a sports camp for kids who are visually impaired, has several camps that take place all over the world. It made its Garden State debut this week at the RWJBarnabas Field of Dreams in Toms River.

“To have something like this in New Jersey for the first time has been something that – we just can’t express how grateful we are,” said Barone.

With the help of Kean University student volunteers, kids compete in sports with special objects like beeping soccer balls and audible cues from their coaches. With the unique equipment, combined with the facilities at the Field of Dreams, there’s no limit on what these kids can get into golf, baseball, soccer, and track and field, to name a few.

“When I came here, I knew it was a need,” said Dr. Alex Stribing, who joined the faculty at Kean last year. Having worked at several Camp Abilities across the county, it was the right time to bring it to Jersey to make these kids’ dreams come true.

“We’re teaching them the confidence that they need,” said Stribing. “We’re teaching them self-advocacy skills. You see all of that shine and improve throughout the week and that is the reason why I come back every single year and why I keep doing what I’m doing.”

