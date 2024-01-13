NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Parts of New Jersey remain flooded Saturday.

Governor Phil Murphy surveyed the storm damage in Paterson, N.J. Saturday afternoon. Some residents had complained that the governor visited Lodi, N.J., and other flooded parts of New Jersey earlier in the week but skipped over Paterson.

On Saturday, Governor Murphy came to Bergen Street in Paterson, saying, “We can do some things immediately, but most of the solutions here are going to be medium and long-term.”

Mayor Andre Sayegh said 22 streets remain closed due to water that overflowed from the Passaic River. “Arch Street, the bridge has been closed, unfortunately, people have decided to bypass the barricade and drive right into the water,” Sayegh added.

Rep. Bill Pascrell also joined the Governor and discussed one possible long-term solution; a 2018 study of the Passaic River Basin. “One of the solutions was a tunnel, to take the water from river, is that an environmentally a smart thing to do, well let’s go back to it,” Pascrell said.

Governor Murphy also spoke about securing funding for things like “elevating homes or buying folks out and getting them to move to a drier more reasonable area, again easy to say, hard to execute in a very dense community like this.”