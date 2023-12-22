LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (PIX11) — The State of New Jersey said flooding along the Passaic River that prompted days of rescues and evacuations does not merit a disaster declaration.



Governor Phil Murphy had already declined to declare a state of emergency.

As the floodwaters pulled back to the banks of the Passaic, residents finally returned home to Parkway Street in Little Falls.



For days securing and keeping the area safe, along with supporting dozens of displaced people, fell to the township. It spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime, supplies, and resources.



Mayor James Damiano said he hoped the State of New Jersey would have done more like enacting a state of emergency or disaster declaration.



“It’s just kind of adding insult to injury,” Damiano said. “The fact that we are affected like this, and we are going to have to be picking up these costs without hope of receiving a refund.”



Governor Phil Murphy has not spoken publicly about the flooding. Friday, his office connected PIX11 News by phone with State Police Col. Pat Callahan, who has been leading the state’s emergency response.



Callahan said he and Murphy have been on the phone with impacted counties and towns since the first few raindrops fell last Sunday.



He recommended against a state of emergency, which is about staging and providing extra state resources, he said local authorities had things handled.



As for reimbursements, Callahan said that would take a disaster declaration.

Over $17 million in infrastructure damage and other things like emergency worker overtime would be necessary. Initial estimates from this storm show so far only about a $1 million impact.



Callahan pointed to the flooding in Warren County over the summer, which destroyed roads and bridges costing millions and calling for state logistical support.



The area was quickly toured by Governor Murphy who declared a state of emergency and a disaster.



If costs begin adding up, the state has up to 30 days to reconsider disaster declaration.

