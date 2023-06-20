RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (PIX11) – One tragedy is too many, and New Jersey, like many other states, has seen a spike in tragedies involving drowning. That’s why Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., is introducing new legislation in Washington.

“Last year alone, at least 50 people died in New Jersey after drowning in swimming pools or natural water,” Gottheimer said.

Preventing tragedies requires vigilance from poolside to Washington and Congressman Gottheimer is helping to introduce the bi-partisan Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Safety Reauthorization Act to bolster safety standards for public pools and spas.

It’s a law going back to 2008 requiring all public pools to be retrofitted to eliminate entrapment hazards, like underwater drains that can pull swimmers down.

“The bipartisan legislation will establish a new director of drowning prevention at the Consumer Products Safety Commission, or CPSC, and expand eligibility for federal pool safety grants,” said Gottheimer. “It will also create a new grant awareness campaign for the CPSC to conduct outreach, allow grants to be used for swim lessons and create additional oversight and reporting requirements.”

The legislation would also provide federal investments for swim lessons in New Jersey and around the country and includes a grant program that incentivizes states to have pool and spa safety laws and requirements on the books.

“The legislation will also help ensure that all public and hotel pools have proper safety drain covers and shutoff valves,” said Gottheimer.

Both lifeguards and Ridgewood Fire Rescue were training at the Graydon Pool on Tuesday.

“In this era of a national lifeguard shortage, this is critical to water safety,” said Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos.

While steps are being taken to address the nationwide lifeguard shortage, swim lessons are also being heavily emphasized, and experts say you’re never too young or old to learn.

“We have children as young as six months old just getting used to the water,” said Meaghan Donnelly of the Ridgewood YMCA, “and also parents learning how to protect their children in the water and starting to learn those skills.”

The Ridgewood YMCA says it offers financial options to families wanting to take swim lessons, removing barriers to help families stay safe.

“Parents and loved ones, before your kids head to the pool this summer, please make sure their swimming skills are strong, please,” said Gottheimer.