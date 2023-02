NEW YORK (PIX11) – American Girl has rolled out its newest historical doll – and it may make some folks do a double-take.

Fraternal twins Isabel and Nicki Hoffman are from Seattle. Their historical time period? The 1990s.

Isabel sports a style similar to iconic looks in the ‘90s classic “Clueless,” while Nicki’s wardrobe features more of a grunge look.

The dolls come with a bunch of ‘90s accessories, including a Pizza Hut setup, and inflatable chair, and a large dial-up computer.