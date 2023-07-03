NEW YORK (PIX11) — Trash and rats are among the many battles neighbors, and crews fight on city streets. New York City has put more funding and personnel into the sanitation department and changed some rules to reduce the time trash is on the sidewalk.

Some areas have been calling for more intervention, including containers to store bags and increasing clean teams.

DSNY and Sanitation Foundation, a nonprofit advocate for the department, are partnering with the Clean City Alliance.

It will bring crews to areas that do not have a business improvement district, which often supplements collection efforts and sidewalk sweeping.

All five boroughs will see the crews and their green uniforms. It begins along Nostrand Avenue and Utica Avenue in Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy.

“Corridors that have the BIDS tend to be cleaner. We are trying with this initiative to level the playing field,” said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch.



Mayor Adams announced the new initiative the last week of July. He has focused on sanitation and a cleaner city.

Kim Knott lives along Nostrand Avenue.

“We need it badly. I’ve never seen it this bad,” she said.

More containers to store trash bags are coming to other city areas.

Liz Picarazzi lived in Park Slope and created CitiBin 12 years ago. The Brooklyn-based company has containers in 50 locations with business improvement districts and with more orders on the way.

“Why in the world aren’t there nice trash enclosures in New York City that are rat-free, modular and easy to assemble? It’s an enormous benefit. All of the trash in these areas would be in bags on the sidewalk,” said Picarazzi.

Citibins are also available for residential and commercial use. The city has also moved to require businesses with food waste to use some bins.