NEW YORK (PIX11) – Migrants living at four respite centers across New York City will have to be home before 11 p.m. starting on Tuesday.

A new curfew applies to about 1,900 adults living at the 35th Avenue Astoria Center, the Lincoln Manhattan Center, the JFK Center and the Stockton Center in Brooklyn. The curfew lasts until 6 a.m.

People will be able to leave the center after 11 p.m. if they have an approved pass.

There are exceptions for anyone who needs to go to work, school or a medical appointment. Anyone who breaks curfew three times in a month could be kicked out.

