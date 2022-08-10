NEW YORK (PIX11) – For some young people, this summer was an opportunity to access free Citi Bikes. Now, many of those same kids can continue to access affordable Citi Bike memberships.

Sixteen-year-old Isaias Matos from the Upper West Side never thought he would be working at the United Nations, but the high school junior from M393 Business of Sports School got his dream summer internship.

Matos rode a Citi Bike for free this summer thanks to a new program that was a partnership between Lyft, Citi Bike, and Healthfirst. It provided more than 1,200 young people free Citi Bike memberships in the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Citi Bike is now encouraging those same low-income riders to continue to participate in a discounted program that offers free or discounted e-bike rides for as little as $5 per month. It’s part of a citywide program called Reduced Fare Bike Share.

Valerie Mulligan, the deputy commissioner of the Department of Youth and Community Development’s Summer Youth Employment Program, said the program was a hit with kids and a real win-win.

If you would like more information about the Reduced Fare Bike Share or want to apply, visit the Citi Bike website.