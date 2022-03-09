NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Jan. 18 arrest of 16-year-old Camrin Williams in the Bronx made the news, in part, because his scuffle with one of the responding officers led to the teen’s illegal handgun going off.

The same bullet struck each of them in their leg.

Officer Kaseem Pennant was grazed and received a hero’s welcome upon leaving the hospital.

But the “stop and frisk” street stop which initiated the January encounter is now under scrutiny following comments made in Court Tuesday by Bronx Criminal Court Judge Naita Semaj.

Judge Semaj noted testimony from responding officers and police body cam video does not show Williams physically took out his gun, or fired it.

She ultimately ruled the case should be transferred from Criminal to Family Court, where Williams will be prosecuted, as a juvenile.

A spokesperson for the Bronx District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News the judge will hear a motion to keep the case in criminal court, however.

Dawn Florio, Williams’ defense attorney, does not deny that her 16-year-old client — a budding rapper — was in possession of an illegal handgun. However, she said it was “the police officers’ actions that caused him to be shot.”

She argues the body cam video shows Williams was simply walking to his parked car, before he was approached by an officer, questioned and then searched.

She said that search was illegal – because it lacked probably cause, or reasonable suspicion.

It’s important to note a 2013 federal court decision found the NYPD’s implementation of Stop and Frisk street stops to be unconstitutional.

“My client never touched his waistband,” Florio said, “and he never did anything to make that gun go off.”

In Court, Judge Semaj said it was “troubling” that the officers stopped Williams without “a halfway legitimate reason.”

PIX11 News reached out to both the NYPD and the PBA, the department’s largest union – neither responded.