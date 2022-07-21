BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Dozens of kids from Brooklyn are receiving an unforgettable experience thanks to the Brooklyn Nets and Pfizer.

The two organizations teamed up to send a group of 25 children to the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy overnight camp in August for free.

“I was literally expecting drills and just going to do exercises and maybe if we had time a scrimmage,” Jahblessha Junter said about the surprise at Barclays Center. “I never went away for camp. It will be my first time experiencing the outside life away from basketball.”

Junter and other kids from Brooklyn-based community groups, including Peace Players, P.E.A.R.L. 31 Inc. Foundation, 5 Boros Basketball and FunSport, were in total shock about the announcement. They thought their trip to home of the Nets and New York Liberty was just a normal day camp.

It wasn’t until the very end that Nets legend Albert King, along with a Pfizer representative, brought them to center court with their parents to share the exciting news.

“I grew up in Fort Greene. I grew up in the projects. My parents couldn’t afford to send me to camp like this,” King told PIX11 News. “For the Brooklyn Nets and Pfizer to get involved like this, it’s going to be something they’re going to understand it and appreciate it.”

The week-long camp operates at Camp IHC in Equinunk, PA and is for boys & girls, ages 10-17. Basketball isn’t the only component of the camp. Among the other activities, children will have the opportunity to go swimming, rock climbing, zip lining and paddle boarding.

“Once they told me, I was excited. I was like what? The whole weekend. That’s crazy,” Maurice Gbarjuewaye said about his reaction to surprise. “I’m looking forward to the rock climbing.”

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy camp will take place between Aug. 14-19.