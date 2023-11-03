EATONTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) – With hopes of a new swarm of business in the area, Justin Myles is looking forward to getting his slice of the pie.

“It’s going to be great,” said Myles, owner of Belo Pizzeria in Eatontown.

Myles is hoping to feed the thousands of potential workers of the planned Netflix Production Studio located just steps away, at the old Fort Monmouth.

“It’s going to bring more local jobs to the people in town, it’s going to boost the community,” said Myles. “The whole town is happy, all the customers coming in, everybody’s looking forward to it.”

On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a letter approving minutes from a recent meeting of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, a step toward creating the nearly 300-acre production facility, with 12 soundstages and almost $900 million in capital investment from Netflix.

The state says it’s estimated to create 3,500 construction jobs and 1,500 permanent production jobs. There’s no word yet on when shovels will break ground.

“It’s a big day for the economy in Monmouth County and surrounding communities,” said Murphy.

“Our goal for this studio is to benefit everybody in the area and to produce world-class, high-quality TV series and films,” said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

In the 12 years since Fort Monmouth permanently left, people have seen businesses and the local economy go with it. Business owners and residents alike hope that with Netflix’s help, they can begin to write a comeback story. For Myles, he hopes to be cast in that comeback story.

“Hopefully they can put me in one of the movies,” quipped Myles. “I can be the guy making pizzas in the back.”