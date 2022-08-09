BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New York is the backdrop for many famous movie and television scenes and people can expect to see more soon on the big and small screens.

Streaming services are helping to bring back the industry that creates 185,000 jobs and generates about $82 billion in economic activity each year.

Netflix built a new new, large-scale state of the art production facility in Bushwick last year. It has already been the location for some soon-to-be released Netflix shows.

New York is regaining the title of production capital of the world. For decades, shows and films have been made in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Other recent expansions include the Bronx.

Mayor Eric Adams has created a new group within with Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“I look forward to being a part of the awesome economic force that film production represents, for not only the studios and networks that make quality content here but also the residents and businesses of New York,” said Film Office Deputy Commissioner Kwame Amoaku.

The mission is to create a better process for production and on-location neighborhood film shoots. Amoaku toured the 170,000 square-foot Netflix facility on Tuesday.